MCG to Offer Desi ‘Charpais’ During Upcoming Pakistan-Australia Test

Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will have a dedicated Pakistan Fan Zone when the two sides, Australia and Pakistan, face each other in the Boxing Day Test starting 26 December 2023.

Woven cots (charpais) will be arranged for fans to have a comfortable and homely experience during the match. Cricket Australia (CA) will have the dedicated Pakistan Fan Zone outside Gate 4 of the MCG during the upcoming Test match. The three-day activity will let the audience have the opportunity to relax and enjoy the cricketing action in a traditional manner which is very close to their culture.

To further enhance the experience, a fan walk is scheduled for the opening day of the Test match, allowing the spectators to engage in special activities to begin the cricket festivities.

A tape-ball cricket match, reminiscent of Karachi, might also be played where the spectators can participate.

Faisal Amlani, a talented artist, will perform on the morning of Day One as he will try to create an electrifying atmosphere just before the first ball is bowled.

These activities indicate CA’s ambition of promoting the various cultures that exist in this world. CA wants the spectators to have a wholesome experience when they come to watch their country, Pakistan, play the match.