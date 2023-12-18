Price of Gold in Pakistan Increases Marginally

The price of gold in Pakistan increased on Monday to settle at Rs. 217,200 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) registered an increase of Rs. 400 per tola to Rs. 217,200 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 343 to Rs. 186,214.

ALSO READ Foreign Direct Investment Up by 12% in November 2023

In the international market, spot gold rose to $2,024 per ounce as of 3 PM (PKT). The price of gold increased 0.75 percent last week, marking the fourth weekly profit in five weeks as the dollar fell after the US Federal Reserve meeting. In Europe, bullion rates surged in continuation of last week’s gains as the dollar fell.

Meanwhile, the price of silver in the local market was largely unchanged, with 24-karat silver and 10-gram 24-karat silver closing at Rs. 2,670 and Rs. 2,289.09, respectively.