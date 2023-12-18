PTA Responds to Complaints of Internet Slowdown After Last Night’s Surprise

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has promptly responded to concerns raised about the recent slowdown of internet services across the country.

The PTA spokesperson has assured the public that complaints related to internet slowdown are currently under investigation, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring a seamless online experience for users.

According to the spokesperson, the overall situation of internet accessibility across the nation appears to be normal. The PTA has urged the media to act responsibly and exercise caution in disseminating any unconfirmed news or statuses regarding internet disruption, emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting to avoid unnecessary panic.

Disruptions in social media networks and internet services during the last night caused distress among users in various cities. The downtime experienced on popular platforms such as Facebook, the equivalent of X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and YouTube posed challenges for users seeking to access their online resources.

Additionally, the users reported a slowdown in internet speed, which impacted users’ access to other websites. Users reported disruptions beginning after 8 PM last night, and concerns lingered throughout the late hours as internet speeds remained frustratingly slow.

Netblocks, the platform for mapping internet freedom in real-time, also reported nationwide disruption to social media platforms across Pakistan.