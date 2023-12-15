FBR Constitutes Teams For Monitoring Activities Under Track and Trace System

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted seven teams across the country regarding enforcement and monitoring activities of the Inland Revenue Enforcement Network (IREN) under the Track and Trace System (TTS).

The document states that in terms of the Board’s Order dated 19 September 2019 and subsequent modified Orders C.No. 10(2ys(IREN-Operations)/201 9/part, dated 28 September 2022 and 12 January 2023 regarding enforcement and monitoring activities of IREN under Track and Trace System (TTS).

FBR has notified region-wise teams under the Central Field Coordinator of IREN of Director Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue Islamabad Amir Abbas Khan about enforcement and monitoring activities of IREN under the Track and Trace System (TTS).

Additional Director Bilal Hasan will be Coordinator of Lahore, ADC-IR Umar Younas Faisalabad, ADC-IR Muhammad Athar Ishaq Multan, Director IR Muhammad Aslam Mar Hyderabad/Sukkur, Balochistan and Karachi, Additional Director IR Asad Bilal Jehangir KPK and ADC-IR Riaz Khan will be Coordinator in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, document stated.

The above officers/ officials are directed to discharge their duties as “Top Priority” under the guidance of IREN regional Co- coordinators in addition to their duties as and when required.

This order is issued with the approval of Member (Digital Initiatives) and Chief Coordinator, IREN/DG l&l-lR, Islamabad.