Price of Gold in Pakistan Keeps Upward Momentum With Another Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan rose slightly on Tuesday to settle at Rs. 217,600 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) registered an increase of Rs. 400 per tola to settle at Rs. 217,600 while the price of 10 grams increased by Rs. 343 to Rs. 186,557.

ALSO READ Rupee Appreciates 6th Day in a Row Against US Dollar

The price of gold had registered an increase of Rs. 400 per tola on Monday as well. Last week, the price of the precious metal gained Rs. 1,200 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices remained in a narrow trading range as investors awaited more US economic data this week that could provide a better picture of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.

This meant spot gold was largely changed at $2,024.57 per ounce as of 0232 GMT, while the US gold futures stood at $2,039.80.