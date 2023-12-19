Sarfaraz Ahmed Likely to be Removed as Quetta Gladiators Captain

The Quetta Gladiators are currently contemplating a change in leadership for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, with reports suggesting that Sarfaraz Ahmed may be removed as the captain.

While the timeline for the final decision remains uncertain, it is understood that the prevailing consensus within the franchise suggests that he should be replaced, marking the conclusion of his eight-year tenure at the helm.

The Quetta Gladiators made a significant announcement on the PSL draft day, revealing Sarfaraz Ahmed as their chosen captain. It is customary for franchises to declare their captaincy choices during the draft, although subsequent alterations are not uncommon.

Noteworthy changes have already taken place in the Gladiators’ backroom staff, with a notable shift being Moin Khan’s transition from head coach to director role. In his place, the team has welcomed Shane Watson, a former Gladiators player, as the new coach.

Additionally, the coaching lineup has been further strengthened with the appointment of Shaun Tait, the former Pakistan bowling coach, as the team’s fast-bowling coach.

These changes come at a crucial juncture for the Gladiators, who aim to reverse their fortunes. Once hailed as the most consistent PSL side, the team has faced a downturn in performance over the past four years, making the recent appointments a strategic move to rejuvenate and elevate the team’s standing in the league.

Sarfaraz Ahmed assumed the role of captain for the Gladiators when the league was inaugurated in 2016. Under his leadership, the team reached the final. Shortly thereafter, he was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball captain, guiding the national side to victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

While he successfully led the Gladiators to the PSL title in 2019, a decline in his performance resulted in his removal as the captain of the Pakistan team across all three formats within a year, eventually leading to his exclusion from the national side.

However, the Gladiators’ performance has witnessed a significant downturn since then. Over the last four years, they have failed to qualify for the playoffs and consistently finished either at the bottom or second from the bottom.

As of now, Sarfaraz finds himself in Australia as a part of Pakistan’s Test side. He participated in the opening Test in Perth, which Australia convincingly won by a margin of 360 runs.