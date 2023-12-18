Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Draw

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 18, 2023 | 2:19 pm

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 draw will take place today, 18 December 2023, at 4 PM (Pakistan time) in the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The group winners are seeded above the runners-up, as they are divided into two pods. Clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against each other, while the group winners of a particular group must be drawn against runners-up from a different group.

The runners-up will play the first leg of the two-legged affair at their home.

The group winners this time around are:

  • FC Bayern München (GER)
    Arsenal FC (ENG)
    Real Madrid CF (ESP)
    Real Sociedad de Fútbol (ESP)
    Club Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
    Borussia Dortmund (GER)
    Manchester City (ENG)
    FC Barcelona (ESP)

While the group runners-up are:

  • F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)
    PSV Eindhoven (NED)
    SSC Napoli (ITA)
    FC Internazionale Milano (ITA)
    S.S. Lazio (ITA)
    Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
    RB Leipzig (GER)
    FC Porto (POR)

The two-legged ties will begin on 13/14 February and 20/21 February 2024. The second leg of each tie will be played on 5/6 March and 12/13 March 2024.

How To Watch UEFA Champions League Draws

Live updates from the ceremony can be viewed through UEFA’s website.

UEFA Website LINK

>