Babar Azam Reclaims Top Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings

In a recent and development, Babar Azam, the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, has reclaimed the coveted top spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI batting rankings.

Babar Azam has reclaimed the coveted No. 1 spot in the ICC ODI rankings, surpassing India’s rising star batter, Shubman Gill. With a remarkable rating of 824, Babar Azam has edged out Gill, who now stands at the second spot with 810 rating points.

ALSO READ Sahibzada Farhan Opens Up on Being Recalled to National Squad

This resurgence marks a triumphant return for Babar Azam, who held the No. 1 position for nearly three years before briefly conceding it to Shubman Gill.

The 29-year-old batsman has consistently proven his prowess in ODIs, boasting an impressive record of 5729 runs in 117 matches at an outstanding average of 56.72. Additionally, he has notched up 19 centuries, showcasing his high-quality batting skills.

It should be noted that Babar Azam recently decided to step down from the captaincy across all formats of Pakistan cricket following a disappointing World Cup 2023 campaign.

ALSO READ Financial Irregularities Worth Rs.14 Billion Allegedly Uncovered During PSL Audit

Despite a temporary dip in form during his captaincy stint, fans are optimistic that the talented batter will now unleash his true batting skills on the field. With his rich cricketing history and a renewed focus on his primary role as a batsman, Babar Azam aims to make significant contributions and solidify his standing as one of the premier ODI batsmen in the world.

Here are the latest rankings: