Sahibzada Farhan Opens Up on Being Recalled to National Squad

Chief Selector Wahab Riaz announced Pakistan’s T20I squad on Tuesday for the upcoming five-match series in New Zealand, featuring the return of Sahibzada Farhan. As he rejoins the squad, Farhan reflects on his journey, since making his international debut in 2018.

Despite having a limited initial start, in a recent local media interaction, he conveyed a heightened enthusiasm for his current selection, placing significant emphasis on the substantial personal growth he has undergone during four years of dedicated participation in domestic cricket.

Farhan said, “I am more excited than the excitement I had at the time of my debut because I believe my chance at that time came earlier than I expected. I wasn’t, maybe, prepared then but now I am mature after grinding in domestic season for four years.”

Inspired by the wisdom imparted by his friend Iftikhar Ahmed, he generously shares the valuable advice he received on navigating the formidable challenges of securing a lasting position in the national team.

He added, “Iftikhar once told me that being selected for Pakistan isn’t a difficult task, but retaining your place is extremely challenging. I now look forward to giving my best and cementing my place in the team permanently.”

In the midst of a social media debate sparked by the National T20 Cup, Farhan articulates the competition he shares with Ahmad Shahzad. With genuine admiration for Shahzad’s stellar performance, Farhan embraces their simultaneous success as a testament to a positive and thriving professional rivalry.

Farhan also expressed that I consistently take pleasure in witnessing Shahzad excel in scoring runs. Interestingly, there seems to be a coincidence that whenever he performs well, I also manage to make a mark. The dynamic of competition is inherent, especially when individuals in the same slot are excelling in their run-scoring endeavors; maintaining a professional rivalry is indeed beneficial.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the past four years have been a testament to his relentless dedication and hard work, which ultimately earned him this opportunity.

Recognizing the intense competition for top-order slots, Farhan also underscores his versatility and declares his preparedness to adapt to any batting position as per the team’s requirements.

Farhan recently demonstrated his batting prowess by emerging as the top run-scorer in the National T20 Cup, amassing an impressive total runs of 492 runs.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old batsman made his T20I debut against Australia in 2018 and concluded his initial stint with the national team during a match against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi later that same year.

Now, as he gets another opportunity with his inclusion in the T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, there is a golden chance for him to showcase his batting prowess and potentially secure a permanent place in the national team.