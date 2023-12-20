Traffic Police Reveals the Most Common Traffic Violation in Lahore

The Lahore Traffic Police has revealed the most common traffic violations in the provincial capital during the ongoing year.

According to the official statistics, more than 4.8 million individuals were found violating the traffic rules. Lahore Traffic Police revealed that 2.264 million motorcyclists were fined for driving without a helmet during the current year.

ALSO READ Lahore Traffic Police Launches New Online Service

The newly appointed City Traffic Officer, Ammara Athar, stated that 2,023,000 vehicles were fined for lane cutting, stop-line infringement, and zebra crossing violations.

Furthermore, 1,200,000 individuals were found involved in wrong parking. Additionally, the provincial capital witnessed 85,000 instances of one-way violations.

ALSO READ New Opening Date Announced for Gujranwala Motorway Link Road

The CTO further added that 39,000 individuals were fined for disregarding red signals, 31,000 for not wearing seat belts, 48,000 for mobile phone use while driving, 49,000 for dangerous driving, 4,000 for tinted windows, and 136,000 for various other violations.

Ammara Athar explained that the purpose behind taking action against traffic rules violators was to foster discipline among citizens and ensure the effective implementation of traffic laws.