Yet Another Controversy in Turkish Football After Owner Calls Team Off Pitch in Protest

Another controversy arrived from the Turkish football league when Istanbulspor, football club, were playing against Trabzonspor on Tuesday night.

The Istanbulspor president, Faik Sarialiogu, called his team off the pitch in protest of not getting a penalty. Istanbulspor were drawing the match, 1-1, when Florian Loshaj went down due to Batista Mendy’s challenge but no penalty was awarded.

Trabzonspor later on scored to make the game, 2-1, at the other end through a goal from the forward, Paul Onuachu, before the Istanbulspor players were called off the pitch in the 73rd minute by their own president.

The match was suspended and couldn’t resume on Tuesday, 19 December 2023, night.

Istanbulspor striker, Simon Deli, was seen on his keens, begging the president not to take the team off the field.

Trabzonspor coach, Abdullah Avci, said: “It is a sad day for football. We will wait for the football federation’s decision from now on.”

This controversy comes in the backdrop of a 1-week suspension of the Turkish league which happened after a UEFA elite-level referee, Halil Umut Meler, was punched in the face by Faruk Koca, ex-President of Ankaragucu football club.

Koca was fined £54,000 and banned for lifetime from attending any of the future Turkish Football Federation games.