Ronaldo Becomes Most Searched Athlete on Google

Years of dominating the football pitch have led to many accolades for the football star from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo. He has now become the “most searched athlete” in Google’s history.

Ronaldo, 38, has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award five times, the second-most, along with multiple UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier club football championship, during his lengthy tenure playing football.

His brand-new win, dominating the online world, is like a cherry on top of the cake. Speaking to his social media followers, CR7 posted a video of himself echoing his famous celebration phrase “Siu”.

He said, “Grateful to be honored as the most searched athlete in @google history” on his social media account.

The achievement doesn’t come as a surprise as the superstar has approximately 615 million followers on Instagram alone, compared to his rival Lionel Messi’s 495 million followers on the same platform.

Ronaldo’s appeal to the masses is no match compared to Messi. Netflix, a video streaming service, also made a documentary on CR7’s tenure during his days in Madrid. He likes to show off his lifestyle for the world to see. Messi is very reserved compared to this.

In the calendar year 2023, Ronaldo has scored the most goals, 50, surpassing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, etc. cementing his place in the history books although he’s 38.