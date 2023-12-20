You Can Now PTA Approve iPhone 14 Plus on Interest-Free Installments

The Plus-sized iPhone 14 from last year with extra battery life can be PTA approved on interest-free installments via Bank Alfalah’s Alfa Mall online shopping platform. This service is only available to Bank Alfalah credit card holders, however.

The total cost of PTA approving an iPhone 14 Plus at Alfa Mall is Rs. 139,999, meaning it can be broken down to only Rs. 23,333 per month through the 6-month installment plan. There is also a 3-month installment plan which does not include the 5% extra processing fee. Both options have 0% markup involved.

There is only a single listing for the iPhone 14 Plus on Alfa Mall at the moment, so there are no alternate pricing options.

To get started, choose an installment plan (3 months or 6 months), enter your CNIC number, and the IMEI numbers of your iPhone 14 Plus, which can be found on the phone’s retail box or in the settings menu. You can also choose to approve multiple iPhones at the same time.

Once your transaction is complete, Alfa Mall will generate a PTA approval request after which your phone should be approved within 12 days. Once your phone has been successfully approved, an Alfa Mall merchant will call you to inform you. But if you don’t get a call within 10-12 days, you can manually check your phone’s approval status by heading over to PTA’s official website and entering your 15-digit IMEI number. You can also send your IMEI number to 8484 via SMS.

