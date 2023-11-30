Here is How You Can PTA Approve iPhone 14 Pro Max on Interest Free Installments

Just like the iPhone 15 series, you can also get an iPhone 14 Pro Max PTA-approved at Alfa Mall for as low as Rs. 26,500 per month.

The total PTA approval cost for the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Rs. 158,999, but this can be broken down into 3 to 6 months of interest-free installments without markup.

Here is how you can do it. Keep in mind that this will only work with Bank Alfalah credit cards and Alfa Mall will charge a 6% processing fee for the 6-month installment plan.

Simply head over to Alfa Mall and fill out a few details such as your installment plan (3 or 6 months), your CNIC number, and the phone’s IMEI numbers. A phone’s IMEI number is usually found on the retail box or in the phone’s settings menu.

Note that it can take up to 5 to 7 days before your phone gets PTA approved after payment. Once the phone is approved, you will get a call from an Alfa Mall merchant, but if you don’t get a call within 7 days, you can check your phone’s approval status on PTA’s website by entering your IMEI number.

There is also a slightly cheaper listing for the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s approval at the website for Rs. 157,999. This is from a seller called Pak Mobiles.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which is a predecessor to the current A17 Pro SoC. The display is a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also has the Dynamic Island around the front camera.

The camera assembly includes a 48MP main sensor with sensor-shift OIS, a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It can record 4K videos at up to 60 FPS.

Its battery capacity is rated at 4323 mAh with 20W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.