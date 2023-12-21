Banks to Remain Closed for 3 Consecutive Days

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it will remain closed on Monday, 25 December 2023, on account of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.
“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on December 25, 2023 (Monday) being a public holiday on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the central bank said in a circular today.
Commercial banks will also remain closed on the occasion. Consequently, banks will remain closed for 3 consecutive days i.e. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Besides SBP, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announced yesterday that it will remain closed on December 25 due to reasons shared above.
The Cabinet Division releases a list of all public holidays throughout the year. According to the list, December 25th will be observed as a public holiday across the country.