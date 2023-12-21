Banks to Remain Closed for 3 Consecutive Days

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that it will remain closed on Monday, 25 December 2023, on account of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on December 25, 2023 (Monday) being a public holiday on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the Government of Pakistan,” the central bank said in a circular today.

Commercial banks will also remain closed on the occasion. Consequently, banks will remain closed for 3 consecutive days i.e. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

ALSO READ Govt Borrowing From Banks Up 7 Times Than Last Year

Besides SBP, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) announced yesterday that it will remain closed on December 25 due to reasons shared above.

The Cabinet Division releases a list of all public holidays throughout the year. According to the list, December 25th will be observed as a public holiday across the country.