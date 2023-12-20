Govt Borrowing From Banks Up 7 Times Than Last Year

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 20, 2023 | 1:06 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The government has borrowed Rs. 3.58 trillion just from banks during the first five months (July-November) of 2023-24 (FY24).

As per official data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government has borrowed over Rs. 3.58 trillion from the local banking sector during the first 5 months of FY24, seven times more than the Rs. 516 billion borrowed during the same period last year.

ALSO READ

The borrowing from scheduled banks in the current fiscal year is already near to the Rs. 3.7 trillion debt raised in the entire FY23.

Overall, net government sector borrowing for budgetary support totaled Rs. 3.1 trillion in 5MFY24 against Rs. 1.17 trillion in SPLY.

The net borrowing of the federal government to meet its financial requirements for running state affairs stood at Rs. 2.83 trillion in July-November FY24.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

10 ‘Spookiest’ Horror Films of 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>