Punjab Govt Officially Launches Electric Rickshaw

In a bid to reduce environmental pollution in Punjab, the provincial government, in collaboration with a private company, has launched an electric rickshaw.

The electric rickshaw was introduced following an important meeting held under Secretary Transport Ahmed Javaid Qazi at the transport secretariat. The electric rickshaw is the result of a collaboration between the Transport Department and a local private company.

It was successfully operated followed by a detailed examination by the experts. Ahmed Javaid Qazi hoped that the launch of these rickshaws will significantly reduce environmental pollution.

Officials claimed that the electric rickshaws can travel up to 150 kilometers on a single charge. However, information about its price and where it can be purchased has not been disclosed at this time.

Recently, the caretaker government made amendments to the Motor Vehicles Rules 1969. These amendments grant legal recognition to the Qingqi rickshaw, allowing it to be officially registered as a three-wheeler.