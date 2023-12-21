Top 5 Pakistani Sportspersons of 2023

Pakistani athletes won multiple laurels during the calendar year of 2023. There were excellent team performances in sports such as football, baseball, and volleyball, which aren’t common in Pakistan.

Noting down some of the exceptional performances throughout the year, let’s take a look at which sportspersons made Pakistan proud in 2023.

Arshad Nadeem

Pakistan’s premier javelin-thrower came 2nd at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

He beat the likes of Jakub Vadlejch, Julian Weber, and Anderson Peters; all are termed as the sport’s top professionals.

Nadeem’s frenemy, Neeraj Chopra, came 1st after throwing the javelin over 88 meters. The healthy competition will benefit Nadeem in the upcoming competitions.

Arshad Nadeem is battling with injuries after the initial success. All hope for his swift recovery for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he is Pakistan’s brightest chance to win a gold medal.

World athletics championship Hungary Budapest 2023 Silver medal 87.82m pic.twitter.com/8RxmJjDULP — Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) September 2, 2023

Hamza Khan

Pakistan’s up-and-coming star in the world of squash, Hamza Khan has begun his career on a high after becoming the first Pakistani, after 37 years, to win the 2023 World Junior Squash Championship. He won the event by defeating Egypt’s Muhammad Zakaria.

Khan recently defeated ex-world No.1 squash player, James Wilstrop, in the 2nd round of the London Open.

Australia:— The moment Hamza Khan ended Pakistan's 37 years wait & won World junior Squash Championship. pic.twitter.com/cMpWl2ujU6 — South Asia Index (@SouthAsiaIndex) July 23, 2023

Arsalan Ash

Pakistan’s finest e-sports professional, Arsalan Ash, won the 2023 EVO (Evolution) Championship event, Tekken-7 (video game) tier-1 competition.

This was Ash’s 4th EVO title after winning it twice in 2019 and now twice in 2023.

He won a prize money of approximately $17,000 after winning the two individual events this year.

4x EVO Champ. Remember the name. Arslan Ash. Alhamdullilah. pic.twitter.com/LoGHhLS5fp — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) August 7, 2023

Usman Wazeer

Usman Wazeer, hailing from the northern areas of Pakistan, has made a name for himself in the international boxing scene.

Wazir currently holds multiple international boxing belts; WBA Asia title, WBC Middle East champion, etc.

The Gilgit superstar participated in three boxing fights this year, winning all three. He has his eyes set on fighting the best fighters in the welterweight division.

Maria Khan

The captain of the Pakistan women’s football team, Maria Jamila Khan, became the first person from the green nation to win a football Olympic qualifier when the national side defeated Tajikistan under Khan’s leadership.

A personal achievement from Khan’s 2023 season was the free-kick goal she scored against Saudi Arabia in their home ground, which led to Pakistan drawing the match 1-1.

Pakistan women’s team showed promise which the men’s team has yet to deliver. The women’s team has already defeated the Tajik team, while the men’s team is nowhere near the quality of the Tajikistan men’s team.