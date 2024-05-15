Finance Minister Assures Industrialists of Resolving Energy Pricing Issues

By ProPK Staff | Published May 15, 2024 | 9:07 pm

Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting to address the challenges confronted by the industrial sector pertaining to energy on Wednesday.

The primary agenda was to discuss and devise solutions for addressing the power sector issues affecting the business community. Nishat Chunian Group Chairman Shahzad Saleem presented a comprehensive overview of the challenges and proposed measures, with a focus on energy pricing.

The minister appreciated the issues raised by the industry and assured that the government is committed to providing support to the business community and will undertake all necessary measures to ensure a stable supply of power.

The minister nominated lawmaker Ali Pervaiz Malik as the focal person for coordinating with ministries for early resolution of the issues.

Key participants of the meeting were Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, National Coordinator SIFC Major General Tabassum Habib, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Jahanzeb Khan, Chairman APTMA Asif Inam and other prominent industrialists.

ProPK Staff

lens

>