Ex-Argentina Footballer Stabbed During Family Altercation

Argentine football player, Ezequiel Lavezzi, was hospitalized on Tuesday, 19 December 2023, after he was stabbed during a family altercation, reported by El Observador (South American media).

ALSO READ Here’s the European Super League Format

Lavezzi was taken to Sanatorio Cantegril de Maldonado Hospital due to an abdominal issue. Official reports haven’t stated how the Argentinian got injured, but the family sources insisted that the footballer injured himself as he slipped off a ladder while changing a light bulb.

Conflicting reports have emerged from South American media, as a reliable Uruguayan news outlet cited police sources while reporting that the football player was stabbed by a family member during a party over some “money” issue.

The largest newspaper in Argentina, Clarin, said that the local police haven’t confirmed the stabling incident, and that the ex-PSG player’s condition is unknown.

Lavezzi is an experienced footballer who excelled as a forward for Italian football club, Napoli, and French powerhouse, PSG.

He played close to 200 matches for the club from Naples, scoring 48 goals and assisting 56, winning the Italian Cup in 2012.

In France, he won the Ligue 1 title three times, but he remained unlucky with his national side, Argentina.

ALSO READ African Football Legend Samuel Eto’o Sued by His Daughter

Lavezzi’s team finished as the runners-up in 2014 FIFA World Cup, 2015 and 2016 Copa America.

The only win for him as an Argentine international came when he won the Gold medal in 2008 Athens Olympics.