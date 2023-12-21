African Football Legend Samuel Eto’o Sued by His Daughter

Former world-class forward, Samuel Eto’o, is facing a legal issue in Italy after he was accused by his estranged daughter of not paying maintenance.

Eto’o, current president of Cameroonian Football Federation, had an elite career where he played at clubs such as FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter and Chelsea.

Annie Barranca, 21, was born after Eto’o’s affair with Anna Maria Barranca in 2002, in Padova, Italy. The former football player was never a part of her life.

The Cameroonian agreed to pay Barranca €10,000 in child maintenance after Annie was recognized by a judge as his daughter, but in exchange the legal case would be dropped.

According to Marca (Spanish media), Annie has lodged a legal complaint for not paying child maintenance. Annie is an adult who is studying and relies on her mother for financial support.

Earlier, Eto’o’s name was in the news bulletins after a match-fixing scandal in Cameroon. He was accused of using referees to influence results in the 2nd division of Cameroon football.

He also hit a social media influencer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, after he claimed that he was being harassed.

Football experts believed Eto’o to be one of the best talents coming out of Africa, but his recent antics have damaged his reputation a lot.