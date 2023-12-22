Govt Increases RLNG Prices for Sui Companies for December 2023

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) effective December 01, 2023.
According to a statement released by OGRA, for SNGPL, the RLNG transmission price has been set at $13.68 per MMBtu and $14.81 per MMBtu for distribution during December 2023. For SSGC, the transmission rate has been set at $13.26 per MMBtu and $15.45 per MMBtu.
OGRA has determined the RLNG prices as under:
|Month
|SNGPL
|SSGCL
|Transmission
|Distribution
|Transmission
|Distribution
|US$/MMBtu
|US$/MMBtu
|December 2023
|13.6831
|14.8118
|13.264
|15.4524
|November 2023
|12.4687
|13.4930
|12.0477
|14.0337
|Increase/(Decrease)
|1.2144
|1.3188
|1.2163
|1.4187
|%
|9.74%
|9.77%
|10.10%
|10.11%
In a short statement, OGRA said that the increase in RLNG prices is due to an increase in Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) prices.