Govt Increases RLNG Prices for Sui Companies for December 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 22, 2023 | 12:53 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) effective December 01, 2023.

According to a statement released by OGRA, for SNGPL, the RLNG transmission price has been set at $13.68 per MMBtu and $14.81 per MMBtu for distribution during December 2023. For SSGC, the transmission rate has been set at $13.26 per MMBtu and $15.45 per MMBtu.

ALSO READ

OGRA has determined the RLNG prices as under:

Month SNGPL SSGCL
Transmission Distribution Transmission Distribution
US$/MMBtu US$/MMBtu
December 2023 13.6831 14.8118 13.264 15.4524
November 2023 12.4687 13.4930 12.0477 14.0337
Increase/(Decrease) 1.2144 1.3188 1.2163 1.4187
% 9.74% 9.77% 10.10% 10.11%

 

In a short statement, OGRA said that the increase in RLNG prices is due to an increase in Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) prices.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Lollywood Veteran Actress Meera Jee Falls Victim to Robbery by Her Own Driver
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>