Govt Increases RLNG Prices for Sui Companies for December 2023

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified prices of re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for both the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) effective December 01, 2023.

According to a statement released by OGRA, for SNGPL, the RLNG transmission price has been set at $13.68 per MMBtu and $14.81 per MMBtu for distribution during December 2023. For SSGC, the transmission rate has been set at $13.26 per MMBtu and $15.45 per MMBtu.

OGRA has determined the RLNG prices as under:

Month SNGPL SSGCL Transmission Distribution Transmission Distribution US$/MMBtu US$/MMBtu December 2023 13.6831 14.8118 13.264 15.4524 November 2023 12.4687 13.4930 12.0477 14.0337 Increase/(Decrease) 1.2144 1.3188 1.2163 1.4187 % 9.74% 9.77% 10.10% 10.11%

In a short statement, OGRA said that the increase in RLNG prices is due to an increase in Delivered Ex-Ship (DES) prices.