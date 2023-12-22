Pakistan’s 2nd-Best Javelin Thrower Expecting to Qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s second-best javelin thrower, Mohammad Yasir Sultan, has started training at the Punjab Stadium with the aim to make a cut for the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, won the Silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, but his career has been stalled due to a shoulder injury. It should be kept in mind, that Nadeem has already qualified for the 2024 Olympics.

Sultan told The News on Thursday, 21 December 2023: “Yes, I have started training and am completely focused on the target to press for the Olympics seat.”

The Olympics qualification deadline is June 30, 2024, and there are several international events at Sultan’s disposal where he can press for the Olympics seat. He will need to manage a throw of 85.50 meters to qualify for the Olympics event.

Yasir Sultan, an Asian Games Bronze medalist, further said, “You know I have already managed a 79.93 meters throw and I can achieve my target anytime. I am extra serious and Insha Allah will achieve the target.”

Sultan is currently training in two sessions, morning and evening. He trains in the morning at the PSB Coaching Centre, from 7am to 9am, and then does his workout for three hours in the evening at the Punjab Stadium under his coach Fayyaz Hussain Bukhari, who also trained Arshad Nadeem for eight years.

All is not well for Sultan, as he is living in PSB Coaching Center with no other athlete present, and is also spending from his own pocket to meet his diet expenses.

“I spend around Rs. 2000 on my daily diet. My salary is Rs. 50,000 and you know it’s a very difficult task,” Sultan added.

Yasir’s coach, Fayyaz Bukhari, said that Yasir has started serious training. “Yes he is very serious and we aim to qualify for the Olympics. It is also my personal desire that another Pakistani athlete should qualify for the Olympics,” the coach said.