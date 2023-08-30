Here’s How Much Prize Money Arshad Nadeem Will Get From World Athletics

Renowned javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem is set to receive $35,000 from World Athletics as prize money for securing a medal at the World Athletics Championship. The amount converts into well over Rs. 1 crore.

The 25-year-old athlete, who achieved a throw of 87.82 meters, has made history by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to win a medal at the World Championship.

The government will grant Arshad a Rs. 5 million cash prize, further enhancing the recognition of Nadeem from titles in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games.

Yesterday, the Mian Channu-born athlete received a warm welcome upon returning to the country from Budapest, Hungary, where he earned a silver medal.

Speaking to the media, Arshad Nadeem expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and stated that with better facilities, it could have been a gold medal.

“If provided with international-standard facilities and support, I am confident I can turn this silver medal into gold,” Arshad Nadeem remarked.

Last year, Arshad Nadeem became the first athlete from South Asia to surpass the 90-meter mark, claiming the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG).