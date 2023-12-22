Pakistan Expected to Make At Least 3 Changes for Boxing Day Test Match

As the challenging Boxing Day Test in Melbourne approaches, the Pakistan team is anticipating three crucial changes to their playing XI.

According to sources, the injured Khurram Shahzad, along with Faheem Ashraf and wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed, are not expected to be part of the playing eleven.

ALSO READ ICC Goes After Usman Khawaja Over Palestinian Support in Pakistan Test

Sarfaraz, who scored only seven runs in the first Test and missed a couple of chances behind the stumps, is set to be replaced by Mohammad Rizwan.

Faheem, who scored 14 runs in Perth and claimed only one wicket, is likely to be substituted by spinner Sajid Khan. Meanwhile, either Mir Hamza or Hasan Ali is expected to take Khurram’s place.

Khurram Shahzad will miss the rest of the Test series due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib and a tear in an abdominal muscle.

He debuted in the Perth Test, where he took five wickets in the match. In the second innings, he took three crucial wickets, including those of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steven Smith.

Following a challenging defeat in the first match of the three-Test series, Pakistan faces a massive setback against Australia. Tasked with a challenging target of 450 runs in the fourth innings, Pakistan’s efforts fell short, culminating in a score of just 89 runs in 30.2 overs. This led to a substantial loss of 360 runs

Pakistan also faced penalties for a slow over-rate during the first Test match against Australia in Perth. The visiting team was fined, losing 10% of their match fees, and also had two ICC World Test Championship points deducted from their tally.”

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts are currently playing in a two-day practice match against Victoria XI, taking place from December 22 to 23, as part of their preparation for the 2nd test match.