Suarez Re-United With Messi at Inter Miami

Uruguayan superstar, Luis Suarez, has pledged his allegiance to Lionel Messi once again, as he’s set to sign for MLS franchise, Inter Miami.

🚨🇺🇾 Luís Suárez to Inter Miami, all set to be sealed and announced — here we go! Contract ready after verbal agreement reached one month ago — one-year deal for Suárez. Deal will also include an option for further season. Messi and Suárez, together again. 👚🔫 pic.twitter.com/Vf9ytZNlJP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2023

According to Fabrizio Romano, the verbal agreement for the deal was done a month ago, and the deal itself will run for the entirety of the season.

The deal also includes an option of extending the contract for an extra year, which means that the deal would run till 2026.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, ex-teammates at FC Barcelona, have joined forces once again after they separated post the Barcelona affair.

Suarez has said in a recent interview that he would like to end his career along with Messi. This left the Messi-Suarez supporters in frenzy as they wanted the duo to combine once again.

This is the 4th signing of an ex-Barcelona player, after Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets signed for the Miami club last season.

Suarez is critical of the fact that he wouldn’t be as mobile as he once was, as it has been reported that he takes medication and drugs, for the pain reduction in his legs, so that he could play for his most recent club, Gremio.