Mohammad Nawaz Replaces Noman Ali for The Remaining Test Series Against Australia

The national selection committee led by Wahab Riaz has officially named Mohammad Nawaz as the spin all-rounder to step in for spinner Noman Ali in the current Test series against Australia.

Mohammad Nawaz, already in the 17-member T20I squad for the New Zealand tour starting on January 12th, will head to Australia soon. The 29-year-old left-arm spinner took 16 wickets in six Test matches for Pakistan.

Chief selector Wahab Riaz said,

It is really unfortunate that Noman Ali is not available for the Test matches. Due to logistical challenges, including visa issues for any new player, and considering the requirement for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for the side.

It should be noted that Noman Ali has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Australia due to acute appendicitis. He also underwent surgery today.

Before that, pace bowler Khurram Shahzad, who recently made his debut in the first Test, is also ruled out due to a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear.

The team management hopes that spinner Abrar Ahmed, who couldn’t play the first Test because of a painful right leg and knee, will be back in action for the third Test match in Sydney on January 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled to start on December 26th in Melbourne.