Haris Rauf Comes Out to Bat Without Pads During BBL Game [Video]

Pakistan’s premier fast bowler Haris Rauf, currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL), made a surprising move by coming out to bat without pads in the final over of their game against Sydney Thunder, aiming to avoid a time-out.

Haris Rauf was surprised and chose not to wear pads, positioning himself at the non-striker’s end while his teammate, batter Mark Steketee, prepared to face the next ball.

No gloves, pads or helmet on 🤣 Haris Rauf was caught by surprise at the end of the Stars innings!@KFCAustralia #BucketMoment #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/ZR9DeP8YhW — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2023

Brad Haddin, commenting on Fox Cricket, was surprised to see Rauf without protective gear. He noted, “He’s out there without gloves, a helmet, or pads.”

Brett Lee expressed his concern humorously, saying, “This is like a circus. I just hope he’s wearing protective gear if there’s a wide ball and the batter runs.”

Mel Jones pointed out Rauf’s risky situation, saying with a hint of humor, “Rauf might be smiling now, but that might change if there’s a run on a wide or no ball.”

Rauf was also out, making it four wickets in four balls. After choosing to bat first, the Stars were all out for 172. Sydney Thunder then won the match by 5 wickets.

Meanwhile, Rauf was taken by surprise because he didn’t expect the Stars to lose 3 wickets in just 3 balls during the last over bowled by Daniel Sams. Beau Webster and Usama Mir got out on the third and fourth deliveries by Sams, and then Mark Steketee was run out on the fifth ball