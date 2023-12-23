Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Haris Rauf Comes Out to Bat Without Pads During BBL Game [Video]

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 23, 2023 | 1:43 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan’s premier fast bowler Haris Rauf, currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL), made a surprising move by coming out to bat without pads in the final over of their game against Sydney Thunder, aiming to avoid a time-out.

Haris Rauf was surprised and chose not to wear pads, positioning himself at the non-striker’s end while his teammate, batter Mark Steketee, prepared to face the next ball.

ALSO READ

Brad Haddin, commenting on Fox Cricket, was surprised to see Rauf without protective gear. He noted, “He’s out there without gloves, a helmet, or pads.”

Brett Lee expressed his concern humorously, saying, “This is like a circus. I just hope he’s wearing protective gear if there’s a wide ball and the batter runs.”

Mel Jones pointed out Rauf’s risky situation, saying with a hint of humor, “Rauf might be smiling now, but that might change if there’s a run on a wide or no ball.”

Rauf was also out, making it four wickets in four balls. After choosing to bat first, the Stars were all out for 172. Sydney Thunder then won the match by 5 wickets.

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, Rauf was taken by surprise because he didn’t expect the Stars to lose 3 wickets in just 3 balls during the last over bowled by Daniel Sams. Beau Webster and Usama Mir got out on the third and fourth deliveries by Sams, and then Mark Steketee was run out on the fifth ball

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>