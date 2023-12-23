PCB Rules Out Abrar Ahmed From Melbourne Test

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared an update regarding the mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, He won’t be taking part in the Melbourne Test.

In a brief press release, the board said,

Abrar Ahmed’s symptoms have significantly improved, and he has started bowling at 50 percent intensity. Although he has worked well since his diagnosis in Canberra, he still is not 100 percent asymptomatic. Considering the nature of the injury and the workload required from a spinner in a Test match, Abrar is not yet ready and will therefore not be available for the second Test.

PCB also shared that Abrar Ahmed will have a basic fitness test on December 25th to decide when he can likely start playing again.

It should be noted that Abrar bowled for 27 overs in a four-day practice match against the PM XI and took a wicket. On the third day, he felt discomfort in his right leg and got an MRI done.

Before the first Test, Pakistan’s off-spinner Sajid Khan was chosen to replace Abrar. Pakistan lost the first Test, and now it’s probable that Sajid Khan will play in the second Test.

Earlier today, spinner Nouman Ali was also ruled out of the Test series against Australia because he has acute appendicitis. Instead, Mohammad Nawaz, a left-arm bowler, will replace him and he’s heading to Australia soon.

Before that, pacer Khurram Shazad was the first player to be ruled out of the remaining Tests of the series because of a stress fracture in the left 10th rib and a tear in the abdominal muscle.

Meanwhile, the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia, also known as the Boxing Day Test, is scheduled to start on December 26th in Melbourne.