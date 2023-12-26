Lahore’s Imamia Colony Flyover Project Will Be Complete Next Month: Chief Minister

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi has announced that the under-construction Imamia Colony Flyover Project in Lahore will be completed next month.

He announced an inspection of the flyover, adding that he is overseeing the construction work on the project.

Regarding the Imamia Colony Flyover’s completion date, Naqvi stated that the contractor has assured him that it will be done by January 15. The caretaker CM added that the caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar will inaugurate the flyover.

Naqvi revealed that the Imamia Colony Flyover Bridge is designed to have 8 lanes. Additionally, he held discussions with the relevant officials, directing them to ensure the project’s timely completion.

According to Mohsin Naqvi, the Bund Road project in Lahore is also expected to be completed by the end of next month. It should be noted that just last week, Naqvi inaugurated the Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Flyover, spanning 742 meters with three lanes.