Pakistan’s Egg Prices Rise to Highest Level in History

The average price of a dozen eggs in Pakistan has surged to the highest level in the country’s history, rising to more than Rs. 420 per dozen, according to latest data from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Islamabad, Peshawar, and Faisalabad witnessed the onset of this staggering increase, with eggs now being sold at Rs. 420 per dozen in these cities. Sialkot follows closely behind, where consumers are now paying Rs. 410 per dozen for this staple food.

Cities like Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Larkana, Multan, Quetta, and Bannu are not spared from the surge either, where eggs have reached Rs. 400 per dozen.

Khuzdar and Sukkur are experiencing a comparatively lower price of Rs. 390 per dozen, data from PBS revealed.

Rates in Karachi, Bahawalpur, and Hyderabad are quoted lower at Rs. 380 per dozen.