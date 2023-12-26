Price of Gold in Pakistan Posts A Minimal Increase

Published Dec 26, 2023

After an increase on Friday, the price of gold in Pakistan posted another increase of Rs. 300 per tola on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 300 per tola to settle at Rs. 219,600 while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 258 to Rs. 188,272.

On Friday, the price of the precious metal in the local market increased by Rs. 1,800 per tola. Overall, the price of gold last week rose by Rs. 3,000 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices were stable at $2,072 per ounce.

>