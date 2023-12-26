Renowned Local Footballers Eager to Represent Pakistan Once Again

Pakistani football players, Saddam Hussain and Saqib Hanif, are eager to represent the national side when the team plays against Jordan in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2024.

Hussain, a midfielder, has captained the national side before and is currently playing in Oman’s second-division club, Salalah. He was overlooked in the previous World Cup qualification matches, but it seems like his fitness is back after playing in Oman for a lengthy period.

Hussain said in an interview, “Yes, I am itching to play for my country. I am super fit and have been playing league here for Salalah Club. And I will always be ready whenever my country needs my services.”

Saddam Hussain wasn’t a part of the ex-head coach, Shehzad Anwar, choice of players. The current coach, Stephen Constantine, has shown similar taste by not selecting him. Hussain could become an important number #6/defensive midfielder for the national side. He will suit the formation deployed by Constantine in recent matches.

Saqib Hanif, a goalkeeper, is set to play in the Maldives League for Victory Sports Club this season which begins on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.

Hanif was in ex-coach Anwar’s plans but he was dropped from the team by Constantine after the training camp for the Cambodia match.

Hanif made a costly error against India in the 2023 SAFF Championship. The match ended with India winning 4-0. Hanif’s stars seem to be on a downward spiral ever since that error.

Pakistan has conceded 10 goals in the first two matches of the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The training camp for the qualification fixtures in March 2024 will be held in the upcoming months, so it will be exciting to see which players get selected.