Pakistan Team Set to Make Significant Changes In Playing XI For Series Opener Against England

Pakistan cricket team is expected to make significant changes to its lineup for the first match of the four-match series against England that will commence on May 22 at Leeds.

The inclusion of fast bowlers Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, and opening batter Usman Khan can help in bolstering the playing XI so that the management can find the right combination before the T20 World Cup.

The team management is considering dropping fast bowler Hassan Ali and opener Saim Ayub to make way for the incoming players. Hassan Ali has faced challenges with his form recently, and the selectors are looking to inject fresh energy into the squad. Saim Ayub, despite his potential, has yet to consistently deliver at the international level with the bat.

Naseem Shah, known for his express pace and wicket-taking ability, along with the fiery Haris Rauf, will likely lead the bowling attack. Usman Khan’s inclusion is expected to add depth to the batting lineup as he will make the top order formidable, providing the team with multiple options to counter England’s bowling lineup.

Gary Kirsten will join the Pakistan team as head coach on May 19 in Leeds. Kirsten, a former South African cricketer and experienced coach, is expected to bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and tactical acumen to the team. His arrival could play a crucial role in shaping Pakistan’s performance in the series.

Kirsten will look to field Pakistan’s strongest XI that will go through a test against England before heading to the T20 World Cup that will commence on 2nd June in Dallas with the inaugural match between hosts USA and Canada.