Lift Off? Third Umpire Delays Pakistan-Australia Test

The start of the post-lunch session on the third day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia encountered an unexpected delay when third umpire Richard Illingworth found himself trapped in an elevator.

Australian opener David Warner, who was batting at the moment, couldn’t help but burst into laughter upon learning the amusing reason for the delay.

The match resumed after a brief delay, with Richard Illingworth settling back into the umpire’s box to continue the game.

Pakistan gained the upper hand in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne, swiftly taking four wickets in the second innings. After resuming 6-2 post-lunch, Mir Hamza struck twice in consecutive deliveries, unsettling the Australian team. David Warner, on just 6, nicked one back onto his stumps, while Travis Head fell for a duck, undone by a sharp inswinger.

However, a resilient partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith swung momentum back in Australia’s favor, steering them into a comfortable position with a lead surpassing 200 runs.

On day three, the Green Shirts bowled out for 264 in response to Australia’s first innings total of 318. Pat Cummins led the bowling attack with impressive figures of 5-48, and Nathan Lyon supported with 4-73. Pakistan’s lower order showed resilience in Melbourne, reducing Australia’s lead to just 54 runs.