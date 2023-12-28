Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Mohammad Yousuf Shares Invaluable Advice to Out of Form Babar Azam

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 28, 2023 | 12:12 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Former legendary Pakistani batter Mohammad Yousuf has offered invaluable advice to current star Babar Azam, addressing his ongoing batting challenges in the second Test match against Australia.

Mohammad Yousuf’s message about Babar Azam on his social media account ‘X’ “Be strong now, because things will get better. It might be stormy now, but it can’t rain forever.”

ALSO READ

It should be noted that 2023 has been a challenging year for Babar, especially in red-ball cricket. Remarkably, he has gone through eight innings without scoring a fifty in Test matches.

This is the first time since his debut that Azam has not secured even a single half-century in a calendar year. However, there’s still an opportunity for him to turn things around, as he has one more chance to make a significant contribution to his team this year.

ALSO READ

During the ongoing tour of Australia, Babar Azam once again struggled to perform for his team. In the first Test, he could only manage to score 21 and 14 runs. His struggles continued in the second Test, where he was dismissed for just 1 run in the first innings.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>