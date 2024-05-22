Pakistan Drops Pacer from Squad Ahead of England T20 Series

Pacer Hasan Ali has been dropped from the Pakistan squad ahead of the first T20I against England in Leeds. The decision was made by the Pakistan team management to allow Hassan Ali to fulfill his commitments with Warwickshire County Cricket Club in England.

ALSO READ Wasim Akram Bashes English Players for Leaving Midway Through IPL

Hasan Ali was initially included in the Pakistan squad as a cover for fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was recovering from a shoulder injury. However, with Rauf now declared fit, Hassan’s presence in the squad was no longer necessary.

Pakistani skipper, Babar Azam, confirmed Rauf’s fitness status yesterday, providing reassurance about the fast bowler’s availability for the upcoming series. He wrote,

We’ve received clearance for Haris Rauf. He’s available for this series. So, by the will of Almighty Allah, he will surely be seen in action in the series.

Haris Rauf had missed the entire T20I series against Ireland due to his injury, whereas Hasan Ali had only one game. Pakistan emerged victorious in that series, winning 2-1 in the three-match T20I series against Ireland, before heading to England for their next challenge.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Top 5 T20 World Cup Wins

The four-match T20I series between Pakistan and England will start today at Leeds and will continue till May 30. The series is a crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Both teams, being the finalists of the previous T20 World Cup, will use this series to fine-tune their strategies and line-ups, as they are set to skip the warm-up matches for this year’s mega event.