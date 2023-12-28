Pakistan’s Shayak Dost Officially Signs for Abu Muslim FC in Afghanistan Premier League

Pakistan men’s football player, Shayek Dost, has signed for Afghanistan’s premier football club, Abu Muslim FC.

The club participates in the ‘Afghanistan Champions League’, the country’s first-tier football competition.

Dost’s performance was applauded by the Pakistani supporters when the national side faced Cambodia in the First Round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

His defensive prowess was hailed by many, as he helped the Pakistani left-back, Junaid Shah, in defensive situations. Shayek Dost ran up and down the field, helping the team in transitional play.

Abu Muslim FC has signed Dost due to a defensive issue the club encountered last season. The club came second in the previous season of ACL, with defensive woes being the reason they didn’t win the competition.

2022 ACL Standings

Rank Team Matches Won Draw Lost Goals For Goals Against Points 1 Attack Energy FC 11 10 1 0 36 6 31 2 Abu Muslim 11 8 3 0 35 13 27

A total of 12 teams played in last season’s ACL, but only these two finished the competition without a loss.

Abu Muslim wants someone who restricts the other team from scoring freely. Their attacking statistics were almost identical to the team above them, but the defending statistics were twice as bad.

Shayek Dost provides the box-to-box mentality where he will continue running for the entirety of the 90 minutes.

Dost is excellent at winning the ball back and boosts an incredible work-rate.