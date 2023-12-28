Rawalpindi Intensifies Crackdown Against Underage Drivers

Rawalpindi District Police has intensified its crackdown against underage drivers in the garrison city, registering FIRs against thousands of teenagers.

According to a spokesman for the police department, police officials have registered 4,791 FIRs against underage drivers. He added that action had been initiated upon the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

The spokesperson added that the CPO has issued strict directives to take action against traffic rules violators to ensure compliance with the law.

Additionally, parents have also been advised against letting their teenage children drive cars to prevent any unfortunate incidents. Apart from registering FIRs, vehicles of underage drivers are also being impounded across different police stations in Rawalpindi.

Action against underage motorists has been ongoing across Punjab for weeks now. Police officials have registered thousands of cases, leading to the arrest of a large number of traffic rule violators.