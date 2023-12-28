South Africa Top WTC Points Table as India Faces Massive Loss at Centurion

South Africa have claimed the first spot on the World Test Championship points table, as India slipped down to the fifth place after a massive defeat at Centurion.
India has suffered a mighty defeat against South Africa in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, marking a significant shift in the World Test Championship standings. Despite KL Rahul’s valiant century in the first innings, India struggled to post a competitive total, managing only 245 runs. In response, South Africa dominated with an imposing score of 408 runs, led by Dean Elgar’s exceptional 185.
Under the pressure of a substantial deficit, India faltered in their second innings, crumbling at a mere 131 runs, with Virat Kohli’s 76 being the highest score. This led to a devastating loss for India by an innings and 32 runs. While this loss has seen India’s position slip down on the points table to a fifth place, South Africa’s stellar performance perched them to the top of the World Test Championship table.
Pakistan, currently trailing just below South Africa, face a critical test against Australia that could determine their standing.
Here’s the updated points table of the World Test Championship 2023-25:
|Teams
|M
|W
|L
|T
|D
|N/R
|PT
|PCT
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|100.00
|Pakistan
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|61.11
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|50.00
|India
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|44.44
|Australia
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|30
|41.67
|West Indies
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|16.67
|England
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|9
|15.00
|Sri Lanka
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00