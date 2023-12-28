Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shahnawaz Dahani Makes His Presence Felt in President Trophy 2023

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 28, 2023 | 3:47 pm

In the President Cup 2023 match between Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Shahnawaz Dahani, who is currently playing for SNGPL, achieved his first hattrick in the tournament.

His hat-trick included the wickets of Rameez Aziz, Mohammad Imran, and Kashif Bhatti. Not only did he take his first hat-trick, but he also claimed his first 5-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

The SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) batting lineup ran into trouble when pace bowler Dahani achieved a remarkable hat-trick. At that point in the match, SBP had scored 133 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 45 overs.

The 25-year-old pace bowler had faced limited opportunities in international cricket due to recent injuries. However, he has shown his potential in the 18 first-class matches he has played, where he managed to take an impressive 53 wickets.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, Dahani emerged as the standout bowler for Multan Sultans. His exceptional skills and pace made him a key player for the Sultans, and he consistently troubled opposing batters. Unfortunately, his promising PSL campaign was cut short last season when he suffered a shoulder injury, which also ruled him out of contention for the Pakistan national team.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>