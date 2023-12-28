Mir Hamza Reveals Masterplan Behind Travis Head’s First-Ball Dismissal

Pakistan pace bowler Mir Hamza has shared his strategy for targeting Australian middle-order batsman Travis Head.

Speaking to the media at the end of the third day, Hamza explained that the pitch favored fast bowlers. He used this to his advantage by swinging the ball in both directions, which helped him take Head’s wicket.

ALSO READ Shahnawaz Dahani Makes His Presence Felt in President Trophy 2023

Hamza said, “I stuck to my basics. The pitch has something for the fast bowlers, and the ball is swinging and seaming. I utilized my skills. If I can swing the ball both ways, especially when there’s a new batsman at the crease, it’s a good opportunity for me.”

He added, “This was my thought with Travis Head. I thought he may be ready for the outswing, so I’ll try inswing.”

The 31-year-old then discussed how each bowler understands their abilities. He mentioned that some bowlers use seam and swing to challenge the batter, while others rely on speed. He emphasized that the key is to disrupt the batsman’s play, regardless of the method used. He knows his strengths and focuses on using them effectively.

On the third day of the match, Pakistani bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Hamza dominated, each taking three wickets. This performance provided Pakistan with a strong opening, setting a solid foundation for the game’s progression.

The home side struggled early, finding themselves at a precarious 16-4 after facing the formidable bowling of Shaheen and Hamza.

The Green Shirts almost secured another significant advantage, but a missed catch by Abdullah Shafique allowed Mitchell Marsh to remain at the crease. Marsh capitalized on this opportunity, scoring 96 runs before Hamza eventually dismissed him.

ALSO READ Mohammad Yousuf Shares Invaluable Advice to Out of Form Babar Azam

The partnership between Steve Smith and Marsh was crucial in helping Australia recover, taking their score to 187-6 by the end of the day. This effort left Australia with a lead of 241 runs.