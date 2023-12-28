Tesla Worker Suffers Serious Injuries from Factory Robot Attack

In an alarming turn of events at Tesla’s state-of-the-art factory in Austin, Texas, a software engineer was violently attacked by a malfunctioning robot.

The incident, which left the engineer with a distressing ‘open wound’ on his left hand, recently came to public attention through a 2021 injury report that was formally submitted to both Travis County officials and federal regulatory bodies.

This unfortunate incident occurred as the engineer was busy programming software designed to control robots for precisely cutting car parts from freshly cast aluminum components. It serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that often accompany the automated manufacturing processes employed by Tesla and other companies.

Eyewitness accounts from last month report that the robot pinned the engineer to the ground, driving its metal claws into his back and arm leaving a grim trail of blood on the floor. The robot left the engineer nursing a painful “open wound” on his left hand.

A colleague’s quick thinking came to the engineer’s rescue as they pressed the emergency stop button, setting the engineer free from the robot’s grasp. In the aftermath, the engineer is said to have tumbled a few feet down a chute originally intended for collecting scrap aluminum.

Thankfully, the injuries sustained were not severe enough to warrant the employee taking time off from work.

Tesla has found itself under the glaring spotlight of criticism concerning its approach to workplace safety protocols and the reporting of accidents. Alarming statistics have surfaced at the Giga Texas plant, indicating a notably elevated rate of injuries when compared to industry standards.

Specifically, in cases involving severe on-the-job injuries, the stark contrast is evident: for every 26 workers at the Tesla Giga Texas plant, one suffered an injury, as opposed to one in 38 workers at other major U.S. auto manufacturing facilities.