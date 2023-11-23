News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

China’s Tesla EV Rival Wants to Invest in Pakistan’s Auto Sector

Published Nov 23, 2023

A delegation from Chinese conglomerate BYD Company Limited, comprising Cai Xiao Xu, Head of Dealer Dev. (South Asia), and Lei Jian, Country Head (Pakistan), held a meeting with the Secretary (BOI), Dr. Sohail Rajput wherein the company expressed its keen interest in investing in Pakistan’s EV sector.

As a Fortune 500 company and a global leader in EV manufacturing, BYD Company is recognized for its presence in four major industries: automobile, rail transit, new energy, and electronics.

The delegation is currently on an exploratory visit to Pakistan, facilitated by BOI, including crucial meetings with potential local partners. The Secretary, BOI, welcomed the company’s interest, emphasizing the significance of EVs in Pakistan.

He assured the BYD delegation of the Government of Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to facilitating foreign investors.


>