Tesla Ex-Employee Exposes Self-Driving Claims Made by the Company

A former employee, Lukasz Krupski, of Tesla in Norway has sounded alarm bells as he voiced his concerns about the company’s driver assistance software.

During an interview with BBC, Krupski expressed his concerns about the preparedness of Tesla’s software and hardware for assisted driving. The leaked data he took with him, encompassing complaints against Tesla’s braking by customers and Full Self Driving package, appears to support his concerns.

Earlier in May, the former Tesla’s employee had provided the data to a German business newspaper Handelsblatt. He stated that despite sharing his concerns with the top officials within the company, he was ignored.

Krupski claimed that he had discovered evidence of Tesla ignoring protocols involving the safety of driver-assist technology. Additionally, he also pointed out various cases of the well-known Tesla ‘phantom braking’ phenomenon, describing it as both unnerving and potentially dangerous.

As per Tesla, its driver assistance software, referred to it as autopilot, experienced one airbag deployment crash on average last year for every five million miles driven.

As per an interview with New York Times, Krupski lost his job after he clicked photos of of unsafe practices within his workplace. He was accused of violating the company’s policy by taking pictures inside a Tesla facility.

The data he has provided includes lists of Tesla employees, mostly their social security numbers, as well as thousands of accident reports, and internal communications of the company.

The former Tesla employee has informed the company about his intentions to sue them, however, he can’t afford to bring the suit at the moment. He is being helped by a lawyer in Norway, who is offering his services for free, as they attempt to raise the necessary funds for the case.