AirSial to Launch Flights to 5 More Countries

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 29, 2023 | 6:03 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan’s private airline, AirSial, will expand its international operations next year with flights to five more countries.

This announcement was made by the airline’s management during the cake-cutting ceremony held to celebrate three years of the airline’s operations.

ALSO READ

The airline’s top management, including Chairman Fazal Jilani, CEO Amin Ahsan, Senior Vice Chairman Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Vice Chairman Umar Mir, Chaudhry Umar Nawaz Saroya and other staff members were present on the occasion.

According to AirSial’s management, starting mid-January next year, the airline will commence flights to the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, it will also initiate its flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Iraq and Iran next year. The airline’s management added that they have completed all necessary rules and regulations in this regard.

It is important to note that earlier this year, in a bid to provide convenience to Umrah pilgrims, the private airline launched weekly flights to Saudi Arabia.

Later, AirSial announced that it will be expanding its flight operations to Jeddah with five weekly flights from Karachi and Multan, and two weekly flights from Sialkot.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Lights, Camera, Excitement: Dive into the Most Anticipated Movies of 2024
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>