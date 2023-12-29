AirSial to Launch Flights to 5 More Countries

Pakistan’s private airline, AirSial, will expand its international operations next year with flights to five more countries.

This announcement was made by the airline’s management during the cake-cutting ceremony held to celebrate three years of the airline’s operations.

The airline’s top management, including Chairman Fazal Jilani, CEO Amin Ahsan, Senior Vice Chairman Qaiser Iqbal Baryar, Vice Chairman Umar Mir, Chaudhry Umar Nawaz Saroya and other staff members were present on the occasion.

According to AirSial’s management, starting mid-January next year, the airline will commence flights to the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, it will also initiate its flight operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Iraq and Iran next year. The airline’s management added that they have completed all necessary rules and regulations in this regard.

It is important to note that earlier this year, in a bid to provide convenience to Umrah pilgrims, the private airline launched weekly flights to Saudi Arabia.

Later, AirSial announced that it will be expanding its flight operations to Jeddah with five weekly flights from Karachi and Multan, and two weekly flights from Sialkot.