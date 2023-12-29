Islamabad Electric Supply Company’s Offices Sealed Over Tax Evasion

The Senior Special Magistrate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed three offices of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

IESCO’s offices were allegedly sealed for not paying the civic authority’s taxes. The senior official of CDA, Sardar Mohammad Asif, took action against the company and sealed three of its main buildings located in sectors G-7, G-6, and F-8.

Talking to a local media outlet, IESCO’s spokesperson, Raja Asim, confirmed the development, adding that IESCO had recently served notices to CDA regarding pending payment.

Raja Asim further stated that teams from both sides will sit together to resolve the issue and negotiate the pending payments. He hoped that all of their offices would be de-sealed soon.

Furthermore, the IESCO’s spokesperson revealed that senior officials from both departments are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Via: Dawn