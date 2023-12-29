Islamabad Electric Supply Company’s Offices Sealed Over Tax Evasion

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 29, 2023 | 1:27 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Senior Special Magistrate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed three offices of the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

IESCO’s offices were allegedly sealed for not paying the civic authority’s taxes. The senior official of CDA, Sardar Mohammad Asif, took action against the company and sealed three of its main buildings located in sectors G-7, G-6, and F-8.

ALSO READ

Talking to a local media outlet, IESCO’s spokesperson, Raja Asim, confirmed the development, adding that IESCO had recently served notices to CDA regarding pending payment.

Raja Asim further stated that teams from both sides will sit together to resolve the issue and negotiate the pending payments. He hoped that all of their offices would be de-sealed soon.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, the IESCO’s spokesperson revealed that senior officials from both departments are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Via: Dawn

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

5 Dreamy Celebrity Weddings that Stole Our Hearts in 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>