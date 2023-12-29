Govt Stops Shaukat Khanum Hospital From Raising Funds for Cancer Patients

Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust will not be allowed to hold fundraiser at a local hotel in Islamabad after the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration withdrew the No-Objection Certificate (NOC).

Earlier, Islamabad’s district administration had issued an NOC to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust, allowing it to raise funds for the under-construction cancer facility in Karachi.

However, the NOC has been withdrawn without citing any reasons. A senior official of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital confirmed to a local media outlet that the Additional District Magistrate of ICT has withdrawn the permission.

The official added that the event, meant to raise funds for the under-construction cancer hospital in Karachi, included a musical concert and dinner.

In a letter to the hospital’s administration, the Additional District Magistrate of ICT warned of legal action if it decides to hold the event without the necessary permission.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital Dr. Faisal Sultan and other officials also tried to get permission from the administration, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

After failing to get permission, the hospital’s administration announced to cancellation of the fundraiser due to unavoidable reasons. It added that a new date would be announced soon.

The event’s cancellation, according to ICT administration sources, is attributed to conditions imposed by international monetary institutions.

Charitable organizations are mandated to disclose donor details and audits.

However, the private charitable organization involved refused to provide the necessary information, leading to the cancellation of the fundraising event.