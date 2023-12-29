Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Manchester City Star Jack Grealish’s £5.6 Million Mansion Robbed

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 29, 2023 | 5:05 pm

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish’s family faced a hostage issue when multiple burglars entered the Grealish household on Wednesday night, 27 December 2023, as the English Premier League forward was playing a match against Everton.

Thieves broke into Jack Grealish’s mansion and stole £1 million worth of jewelry as his family was watching him play.

It is thought that 10 relatives – including Grealish’s fiancée Sasha Attwood, parents, two sisters, and brother – were watching the match before being alerted by barking dogs and noises upstairs.

The family was forced to run and hide inside the £5.6 million mansion that Grealish had just moved into before Christmas.

Neighbors were told to lock their doors and stay in their homes by police.

Luckily, none of Grealish’s family members were harmed.

Jack Grealish was told that his house had been burgled moments after his match against Everton, before running down the tunnel at full-time.

The thieves reportedly stole £1 million worth of jewelry whilst Jack’s family ran and hid for cover inside the home.

>