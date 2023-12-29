Practical Exam System to be Completely Changed for Medical Colleges

The Academic Council and Boards of Studies of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has granted approval to changing the current practical examination system in medical colleges.

The change involves shifting from the traditional viva voce exam to the Objective Structured Viva Examination (OSVE).

During the joint meeting of the Academic Council and Boards held under VC Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, it was decided to conduct Oral/Practical/Clinical examinations using the Objective Structured Practical Examination (OSPE), Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE), and Objective Structured Viva Examination (OSVE) formats.

OSVE has been implemented as a reliable method to assess students, focusing on their concept understanding and professional expression.

The test format has been introduced based on a circuit of ‘stations’, involving specific learning objectives being evaluated at each station.

While OSPE and OSCE have already been used, OSVE, which will be used in Pakistan for the first time ever, has proven to be effective in assessment processes in various countries.

Furthermore, starting this year, the first professional MBBS candidates will undergo assessment through 12 observed stations in the practical exam for each subject under the new modular curriculum of the university.

The 12 stations will include seven for OSPE, three for OSCE, and two for OSVE. Each station will be supervised by external examiners, while the students’ regular teachers will not serve as internal examiners.